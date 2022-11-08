MANILA — A Congressional panel has approved several bills seeking to allow a state-run insurer to expand its insurance service to cover all agricultural commodities besides rice and corn.

The House Committee on Government Enterprises and Privatization on Tuesday said it has approved measures to amend the charter of the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation (PCIC).

Albay Rep. Joey Salceda proposed deleting the word "qualified" from the PCIC charter to expand agricultural insurance to more than just low-income farmers, saying agricultural risks also affect commercial farming.

He also proposed the inclusion of “reinsurance” as an activity the PCIC can undertake.

"Expanding its scope to include 'all agricultural commodities' beyond just palay and corn, will allow the PCIC to broadly expand its high-value crop insurance and aquaculture insurance programs, as well as the rest of the agricultural value chain," Salceda said.

"The ability of the PCIC to provide reinsurance could help expand the private agri insurance market and lower costs of private agri insurance by reducing some of the risks that private insurers have to cover," he added.

"Reducing the risks also lowers the cost of insurance."

The lawmaker stressed the need for broader crop insurance coverage in the country, citing its vulnerability to typhoons and the effects of climate change.

“Natural disasters cost 0.3 percent of GDP per year, mainly on agriculture, according to the insurance firm Swiss Re. This means that Philippine agriculture is 23 times riskier than the global benchmark. In fact, in the latest world risk index, the Philippines is now number 1, riskiest, at risk to climate change,” Salceda said.

“Official stats from 2010 to 2019 indicate that annual agricultural damage due to disaster average 29 billion every year or around 7% of the total value of agricultural output,” he added.

PCIC President Jovy Bernabe expressed support for the amendments but suggested that insurance coverage should remain optional among farmers and that local governments should just step up in educating and encouraging farmers to insure their crops.

"We express our apprehension, however, on the provision which requires the compulsory coverage of all farmers engaged in the production of all crops compulsory to be considered by the department of agriculture as essential to the country’s food security," Bernabe said.

"While the objective is very laudable, the provision would entail huge financial requirements annually on the part of the government to be able to provide government premium subsidy for the compulsory coverage of all the farmers," he told the house panel.

RELATED VIDEO