MANILA - Netflix and other foreign digital services may soon be slapped with a 12 percent VAT after the House of Representatives approved the measure on Tuesday.

House Bill 4122 passed during the second reading following some amendments by the plenary. It seeks to impose a 12 percent value-added tax on registered non-resident digital service providers (DSPs) except for those providing services to the government, which shall be charged with only 5 percent VAT.

The changes made are not yet available to the media.

Based on the proposed bill prior to the amendments, the measure seeks to level the playing field between traditional and digital businesses by imposing VAT on digital service providers.

Educational services including online courses and webinars of private institutions are also exempted from VAT, among others.

It also aims to generate more revenues for the government from new sources.

The House will vote on final approval in 3 days.

