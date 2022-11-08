A market goer uses reusable bags for their products as environmental protection groups call for the usage reduction of single-use plastics when buying market goods at the Farmers Market in Quezon City. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The House of Representatives on Tuesday approved a measure seeking to impose excise taxes on single-use plastic bags.

House Bill 4102 also known as the Single-Use Plastic Bags Tax Act was approved on second reading.

The proposed measure aims to encourage the use of alternatives to plastic bags as well as to help fund the implementation of Republic Act No. 9003, or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000.

Based on the proposal, a P20 tax will be imposed for every kilogram of plastic bag removed from the production site or released from the custody of the Bureau of Customs.

The House will vote on final approval in 3 days.

Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno has also been pushing for the tax on single-use plastic to generate additional funds for the government.