The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon is a very light 14-inch laptop with business-ready specs. Art Fuentes, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon is one of the lightest 14-inch laptops available on the market right now, the lightest I’ve ever reviewed.

But this featherweight notebook also packs power and features above its weight class.

For a 2021 ultraportable, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon ticks off all the right boxes. It’s got 16GB of RAM, a 500GB solid state drive (it’s also offered with a 1 TB option), and a fast energy efficient

AMD Ryzen 7 with 8 cores running at 1.9 GHz. The processor can even be boosted up to 4.4 GHz. It can also be configured with an NVIDIA GeForce MX550 graphics.

It also runs on Windows 11, which saves users the chore of updating from 10 to 11.

Sweetening the deal is its 14-inch OLED screen with a 2.8K (2,880 x 1,800) resolution running at 90 Hz that’s really easy on the eyes.

But its biggest selling point definitely is its weight. At just 1077 grams, or around 2.3 pounds, this laptop made my aging Macbook Pro feel like a kettlebell.

Lenovo was able to achieve this weightlessness by using magnesium alloy and carbon fiber for the body instead of aluminum, which is more commonly used for laptops.

Carbon fiber is still not that common in the laptop world, with only a handful of vendors using the material. But cyclists are quite familiar with carbon fiber, which is used in some of the lightest and highest-end bicycles. This material can be made stronger than steel while staying lighter than even aluminum.

It may feel a bit 'plasticky', with its almost unreal weight, but that’s just how carbon fiber is. An added bonus is that carbon fiber does not conduct heat as much as metal does, so you can keep this thing on your lap without worrying too much about frying your thighs.

Performance-wise, there is nothing to complain about this laptop. My work-from-home setup normally sees me opening over 25 Chrome tabs, with several YouTube and Facebook video streams, the full suite of Google productivity apps, along with Spotify, Microsoft Word, Viber and Telegram. The Yoga Slim 7 Carbon handled this tech miasma easily.

Lenovo says that this laptop has “all-day battery life” or around 14 hours of use, but I was able to extract only around 8 hours with my work setup. Still, that was pretty good for an ultraportable Windows machine.

The Yoga also features a dedicated AI chip, which Lenovo says enhances security and power management. The webcam has a facial recognition feature that speeds up logins and locks the computer when you leave it for a few moments. If you’re paranoid that your webcam might be snooping on you, it can be turned off with a shutter switch on the right side of the unit.

It has 3 USB-C ports, one of which can be used to charge the unit, and it also has a headphone jack. It would have been great if Lenovo had also included an SD card reader, as this would make transferring photos and videos from cameras a lot easier. An HDMI port would have been nice too.

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon's screen can be laid flat for team huddles. Art Fuentes, ABS-CBN News

Its speakers are adequately loud and clear if you want to watch videos. You can completely lay its screen flat on the table too, if you need to present something during a group huddle.

The keyboard is backlit, with the keys nicely spaced and clicky. My only complaint here is the arrow keys, where the up and down keys share an area normally reserved for just one key. This made me sometimes click on the up key, when I really wanted to click the down key.

Despite these minor oversights, there is much to love about this laptop. Its light weight and formidable specs make it ideal to lug around during business trips. While admittedly, the COVID-19 pandemic has put a lot of business travel on hold, economies are opening up again thanks to vaccination. It may not be long before managers, execs and professionals need to go to face-to-face meetings again.

For people on the go, the Yoga Slim 7 Carbon is a great choice.