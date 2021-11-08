People flock to the open spaces of the Mall of Asia in Pasay City on November 6, 2021. Several Filipinos went out on the first weekend since restrictions were eased down to alert level 2, allowing all ages inside malls and public places. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines' biggest business group said Monday it welcomes the easing of COVID-19 quarantine restrictions but is wary that stricter measures may be reimposed if consumers and facilities become careless.

The Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that while it welcomes the shift to Alert Level 2 from 3 "we may again revert back to higher alert levels" if people and establishments don't implement proper health protocols.

"We welcome the downgrading, and we hope the Filipino people will still be cautious in going out to public places," said PCCI Secretary General Ruben Pascual.

He cited the increased turnout in public places such as parks and malls during the first weekend Metro Manila is under Alert Level 2.

Alert Level 2, which was imposed on Nov. 5, allows children to visit malls and other facilities.

"This is the first weekend, so we don’t have (data) but if it is any indication, if you have seen the parks, malls, restaurants, it was filled to the brim. Punong puno siya (They were full). Even my grandchildren went to the BGC park, and when they saw how many people were around, they went back home, they were afraid," Pascual said.

Business groups earlier lobbied for the lowering of restrictions to Alert Level 2 from 3 to increase operational capacity.

Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion said this move would allow firms to recoup losses this year as spending surges during Christmas Holidays.

The economy could also gain P3.6 billion each week Metro Manila is under Alert Level 2, estimates from the National Economic and Development Authority showed.

-- with a report from Warren De Guzman, ABS-CBN News