MANILA - Lucio Tan's MacroAsia Corp said Monday it was invited to become a non-equity partner in a consortium proposing to develop the Sangley Airport in Cavite.

"The proposed role of MacroAsia as a supporting non-equity member of the consortium is to provide management and technical services for the aviation support and logistics components of the project in case the consortium gets the project award," MacroAsia Corp told the stock exchange.

The company issued the statement in response to a report that it was part of a consortium along with the Yuchengco Group, which has submitted an unsolicited proposal to develop the Sangley Airport.

No other details were disclosed.

In January 2021, MacroAsia said the local government of Cavite canceled the award of the airport deal it secured along with proponent China Communications Construction Co (CCCC.

CCCC was among the firms blacklisted by the US in 2020 for their involvement in the construction of airtificial islands in the South China sea.

President Rodrigo Duterte in September 2020 approved the Sangley Airport project in Cavite.

The $10 billion project involves land reclamation and expansion of the existing airport facilities.

