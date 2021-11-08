MANILA - Fruitas Holdings Inc on Monday said it has entered a deal to acquire 100 percent of shares of Surehealth Multi-Specialty and Diagnostic Clinic Corp (Surehealth) to mark its entry into the healthcare sector.

Fruitas, engaged in food and beverage, is pursuing the acquisition "to take advantage of the growing demand" for health services especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, it said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

Under the deal, Fruitas will acquire 100 percent stake in Surehealth including medical equipment, specialized manpower and physical clinic located in Sta. Mesa, Manila.

“The acquisition enables Fruitas to provide medical diagnostic services apart from the current products we offer. We are extremely excited to enter the healthcare industry to further encourage a healthy lifestyle among our customers,” said Fruitas Holdings President and Chief Executive Officer Lester Yu.

The transaction is subject to definitive agreements. Closing is expected within 2 months, it said.

Surehealth is a private medical and diagnostic clinic established in 2007, Fruitas said.

RELATED VIDEO: