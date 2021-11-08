MANILA - Basic Deposit Accounts (BDAs) in the first quarter of 2021 rose by 51 percent to 7 million from 4.6 million in the same period last year, the central bank said Monday.

The increase in basic deposit accounts can be attributed to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas' efforts to promote its use for financial inclusion, it said in a statement.

A basic deposit account is a "no-frills" account with an initial deposit requirement capped at P100, simplified identification requirements upon opening and has no maintaining balance or dormancy charge, the BSP said.

The BSP said 132 banks offer BDAs with total deposits of P4.8 billion in Q1 from 121 banks and P4 billion in the same period last year.

A BDA framework has been introduced by the BSP in 2018 to encourage Filipinos to join the formal financial system.

“Account ownership enables Filipinos to conduct financial transactions in a safe, convenient, and affordable manner. It is also a gateway to financial products and services like savings, loans, investments, and insurance," BSP Governor Benjamin E. Diokno said.

Based on the 2019 BSP Financial Inclusion Survey, only 29 percent or about 20.9 adults have bank accounts and with initial deposit, interest rate and maintaining balance as the top 3 consideration of respondents in opening accounts.

Aside from not having enough funds, the survey showed that the second top reason for not having an account is the "perceived lack of need."

To address this, the BSP said it has been collaborating with sectors to build use cases of transaction accounts such as or wages, financial assistance, fund transfer and other payment transactions.

Respondents also said the lack of valid IDs prevent them from opening bank accounts. It could be addressed by the ongoing implementation of the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) or the national ID program, the BSP said.

So far, about 5.9 million previously unbanked Filipnos have opened a bank account through the collaboration of BSP, the Philippine Statistics Authority and participating banks.

