WorldRemit waives transfer fees to the Philippines until Nov. 10

Neri Nolla reacts after finding a dress that fits her in a pile of clothes donated by private organizations to survivors of Typhoon Rolly in Brgy. Ilawad in Camalig, Albay on November 6, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Global payments company WorldRemit said it is waiving their fees on money transfers to the Philippines after super typhoon Rolly devastated parts of the country.

The company said customers will be able to send money from across the world to the Philippines with no service fees from Nov. 4 to 10.

“Like the entire global community, the Philippines has been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic but must now also deal with the devastation caused by this natural disaster. This is why we are waiving our fees for anyone who wants to support the people of the Philippines during this challenging time," WorldRemit said in a statement.

The firm said it expects Filipinos "in the diaspora will be anxious to connect with family and friends back home through sending money transfers. Waiving our fees on transactions to the Philippines is our way of showing our solidarity and support to the global Philippine community”, said Earl Melivo, Country Director for the Philippines at WorldRemit.



Customers can use the WorldRemit website or mobile App to send money to their family and friends in the Philippines free of charge using the code “PHRolly” to complete the transaction, the company said.