Philippine business group says 'emboldened' after Biden victory

Democratic 2020 US presidential nominee Joe Biden holds up his son Hunter's hand, as they and vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris and their families celebrate onstage at his election rally, after the news media announced that Biden has won the 2020 US presidential election over President Donald Trump, in Wilmington, Delaware, US, November 7, 2020. Jim Bourg, Reuters

MANILA - One of the Philippines' most influential business groups on Sunday said it was "emboldened" by the victory speech of US President-elect Joe Biden who vowed to unite his country.

The world superpower is a "very important ally and economic partner of the Philippines," home to some 4 million Filipinos, according to the Management Association of the Philippines.

"We are glad that America has a President-elect after a contentious political campaign and nail-biting electoral count. We are emboldened by the victory speech of President-elect Joe Biden," it said.

"We nurture the hope that he will lead America with steady hands in this difficult time given the enormous challenges, like reviving the virus economy, healing the divide in the nation and across nations, protecting democratic ideals around the world, addressing the imperatives of the environment and social inequality, and strengthening global cooperation, peace and stability."

Promising "not to divide but unify," Biden reached out directly to Trump supporters, declaring "they're not our enemies, they're Americans."

US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, the country's first female and African American second-in-chief, lauded the record turnout of some 160 million people in the election.

President Rodrigo Duterte and Vice President Leni Robredo earlier congratulated Biden.