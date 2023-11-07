Trade deficit narrows by 27 pct in September

International Container Services, Inc. (ICTSI) port and terminal in Manila. Handout/File

MANILA — The Philippines' trade deficit narrowed by 27 percent to $3.51 billion in August, the state statistics bureau said on Tuesday.

The trade deficit was at $4.13 billion in August.

Total exports reached $6.73 billion in September, down by 6.3 percent compared to the $7.18 billion in the same period last year, data from the Philippine Statistics Authority showed.

This brought the total export earnings from January to September 2023 to $54.54 billion, lower by 6.6 percent from a year ago, the PSA said.

Major export trading partners include the United States, China, Japan, Hong Kong, and Korea.

Meanwhile, the total value of imported goods in September amounted to $10.24 billion, down 14.7 percent from the $12.01 billion in the same month last year, according to data.

From January to September 2023, the total import value reached $94.36 billion, lower than the $105.6 billion in the same period last year.

China is the country's biggest supplier of imported goods at $2.63 billion, or 25.6 percent of the country's total imports in September., Other major import partners include Indonesia, Thailand, Japan and Korea.

For the month, the total external trade in goods amounted to $16.97 billion, declining by 11.6 percent compared to the $19.19 billion in the same period the previous year, data showed.

