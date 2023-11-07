Pinay CEO makes it to Forbes Asia’s 20 top businesswomen

MANILA - Forbes Asia on Tuesday said a Filipina CEO made its list of 20 Outstanding Female Leaders.

The publication said Ayala Land CEO Anna Ma. Margarita Dy was among the businesswomen “pushing forward with new ventures and rising to secure top spots at some of the region’s largest and most prestigious enterprises.”

Forbes said Dy became the first female CEO of Ayala Land which is the Philippines’ second-largest property developer by market value.

It said her appointment in October comes as the company speeds up the launch of residential projects.

“Dy joined the company 18 years ago and has been on the management

committee since 2008. Prior to her role as CEO, she oversaw many of the firm’s luxury housing projects as chief operating officer and head of its residential business group,” the publication said.

According to Ayala Land’s website Dy graduated magna cum laude from Ateneo De Manila University’s Economics Honors Program in 1990.

“She earned her Master’s degree in Economics from London School of Economics and Political Science in 1991 and MBA at Harvard Graduate School of Business Administration in 1996,” the company said.

Ayala Land’s net income went up by 41 percent to P11.4 billion in the first half of 2023, with consolidated revenues reaching P66 billion, up 24 percent from last year's numbers.

In 2022, the company posted a net income of P18.6 billion, up 52 percent as it bounced back from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Consolidated revenues also reached P126.2 billion, higher by 19 percent.

Dy was the only Filipina in the Forbes list, which included Michele Bullock, the first woman to helm the Australian central bank; Lee Young-hee, who is the first and only woman outside the founding family to hold the rank of president at the Samsung Group; Makiko Ono, the first female CEO of Suntory Beverage & Food.