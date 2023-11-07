Parts of Makati CBD to be hit by water supply interruption

People walk in the business district of Makati City. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA -- Water supply will be cut in 9 barangays in Makati City from Wednesday, November 8 till Thursday, November 9, as Manila Water works on the interconnection of a 900-mm-diameter steel pipe along E. Pascua Street, across Barangay Carmona in Makati City.

The water interruption will last from 10 p.m. on Wednesday to 7 a.m. the following day.

All parts of barangay Santa Cruz, La Paz, San Antonio, and Pio del Pilar will be affected by the water interruption.

Parts of Barangays Singkamas and Tejeros will also be hit by the water interruption.

In Barangay San Lorenzo, the areas of Ayala Ave., H.V. Dela Costa, all Valero access roads, V.A. Rufino, Buendia, Tordesillas, Dela Rosa, Legazpi, Gil Puyat, and Greenbelt Drive are among those who will temporarily lose their water supply.

In Barangay Bel-Air, the San Agustin, Valero, V.A Rufino, Leviste, Gil Puyat and Alfaro will be affected.

Meanwhile, in the city's biggest barangay of Poblacion, the Kalayaan, Makati Ave., and J.P. Rizal areas will have no water supply.

Manila Water said their tankers will be on standby to provide water to affected residents.

Aside from Makati, parts of San Juan and Quezon City will also exeperince water interruptions. Manila Water said.