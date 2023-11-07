Seasonal farmworker Rosalie Gabor and her daughter Analyn harvest corn in Candon City, Ilocos Sur on March 21, 2019. Jimmy Domingo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) on Tuesday said it is not supporting calls for a legislated wage hike, saying the current wage system is working for now.

NEDA Undersecretary Rosemarie Edillon said the regional wage boards have already increased the minimum wage in some areas.

"We think that currently, the wage setting mechanism is already working. Kanina, ni-report ni Sec. Laguesma, 11 of the regional wage boards have already issued 'yung wage increases, and all of these were decided by consensus," Edillon told Palace reporters.

The NEDA official noted that these wage boards know the situation on the ground to "balance the labor situation and the investment situation" amid calls to have the wage increase legislated.

Regional boards in Ilocos and Western Visayas recently approved increases in minimum wages that the Department of Labor and Employment said would benefit around 287,683 workers in those regions.

The Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Boards have also ordered raising wages for kasambahay (domestic workers) there.

Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma in August said they were neither for nor against the legislated wage hike, drawing the ire of Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri.

Zubiri said they want to pass the measure before the end of the year, which he thinks would be a "great Christmas gift" for Filipinos.

Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III earlier said the government should "work for the aspiration" to provide Filipinos with a living wage. Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva agreed.

Some economists and businessmen have also opposed calls for wage hikes saying this would burden small businesses and may boost inflation.

Labor groups meanwhile have said that recent wage hikes were not enough to bring back workers' purchasing power amid high inflation.

