Proposed 2023 national budget has P206.5B for ayuda' - DBM

Social Amelioration Program recipients have their picture taken with the money as proof during cash assistance distribution at the Brgy. Maricaban covered court in Pasay on August 11, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/FILE



MANILA - A total of P206.50 billion was allocated for cash aid or "ayuda" in the 2023 proposed national budget, the Department of Budget and Management said on Monday.

Ayuda can be in the form of cash transfers and subsidy programs to help mitigate the impact of rising prices and fuel to the most vulnerable sector, the DBM said in a statement.

“We must not neglect the poorest of the poor. As I said in my SONA, we will continue to care for our countrymen who are in dire poverty. We will not neglect them” President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos said in his budget message.



Meanwhile, Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said the proposed budget was crafted to withstand future shocks.

“We feel and understand the plight of our kababayans as we face the unfortunate impacts of the inflation due to several factors that some are beyond our control,” Pangandaman said.



The fund is earmarked for various government agencies and their programs, such as:

• Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) = P165.40 billion for social assistance programs

• Department of Health (DOH) = P22.39 billion for medical assistance for indigents, among others

• Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) = P14.9 billion for its Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) Program

• Department of Transportation (DOTr) = P2.5 billion for fuel subsidies

• Department of Agriculture = P1 billion for the provision of fuel assistance to corn farmers and fisherfolk



“We will continue prioritizing the implementation of existing programs geared to provide targeted subsidies and assistance to the most vulnerable sectors and we are hopeful that these interventions would effectively balance our need to sustain our growth momentum while cushioning the impact of the global inflation,” Pangandaman added.



The government earlier implemented fuel subsidies to those heavily affected by skyrocketing oil prices brought by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The government-assisted program TUPAD was earlier implemented to provide temporary jobs to those who lost their livelihood due to the restrictions imposed during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In October, inflation hit 7.7 percent, its highest level in nearly 14 years.

