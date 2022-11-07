MANILA - Police authorities are set to conduct random inspection among fireworks manufacturers and dealers following an explosion last week in Sta. Maria, Bulacan, their national spokesperson said Monday.

“Because of what happened in the previous days ay magka-conduct ngayon ng mga random inspection yung ating regional Civil Security Unit, katuwang po yung ating local police para masiguro po na hindi na po mauulit itong insidente na ito,” Col. Jean Fajardo said.

Fajardo appealed to mayors to ensure that before issuing permits to manufacturers and dealers of firecrackers and pyrotechnic device, they should have complied with all requirements mandated by the Philippine National Police.

The PNP said that as of Nov. 4, nineteen (19) permits have been issued to members of the fireworks and pyrotechnics devices industry, and more applications are still under process.

“Base sa ating coordination last Friday sa chief po ng Firearms and Explosives Office ay itong buwan pong ito, they will be expediting conduct po ng mga seminar dun po sa mga manufacturers and dealers po ng firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices,” said Fajardo.

The explosion in a fireworks manufacturing site last Thursday in Bulacan injured four people. Investigators found out that the operation had no permit.

Police said the owner will face charges for illegal manufacturing of fireworks.

