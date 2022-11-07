MANILA - The Philippines' gross international reserves (GIR) level rose to $94.1 billion as of the end of October, data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas released Monday showed.

October's total is slightly higher than the $93 billion the previous month, the BSP said in a statement.



The latest GIR level represents more than adequate external liquidity buffer equivalent to 7.5 months' worth or imports of goods and payments of services and primary income, the central bank said.

In addition, the total is also about 6.7 times the country's short-term external debt based on original maturity and 4 times based on residual maturity, it added.

"The month-on-month increase in the GIR level reflected mainly the National Government’s (NG) net foreign currency deposits with the BSP, which include proceeds from its issuance of ROP Global Bonds, and upward valuation adjustments in foreign currency-denominated reserves (or non-gold reserves)," the BSP said.

The seasonal increase in remittances is anticipated in the last quarter of the year during the holidays, which is also seen to prop up the peso against the US dollar.

