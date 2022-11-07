MANILA - Globe Telecom on Monday said it blocked a record 278,555 URLs and domains hosting child pornography from January to September as it intensified its filtering system against lewd acts online.

The total jumped 1,132.5 percent compared to the 2021 full-year total of 22,371, Globe said in a statement.

It said out of the total, 2,835 domains hosting child pornography were blocked as part of its strong commitment to addressing the growing cases of Online Sexual Abuse and Exploitation of Children (OSAEC) in the country.

“Globe wants to keep the public safe online, especially children and the youth who are most vulnerable to online predators. This is why we are actively supporting government efforts to restrict access to illegal sites like those containing child pornography by blocking malicious websites and URLs,” said Globe Chief Privacy Officer Irish Salandanan-Almeida.

Globe said the efforts are in line with R.A. 9775 or the Anti-Child Pornography Act of 2009, mandating all internet service providers to install technology, programs or software to ensure that access to or transmission of child pornography will be blocked or filtered.

The Ayala-led telco said it has invested $2.7 million in content filtering systems that block websites and other materials that promote child pornography, illegal gambling and online piracy.

