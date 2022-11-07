Gasoline price hike; diesel, kerosene rollback set for Nov. 8
Posted at Nov 07 2022 11:06 AM
MANILA - Local oil companies are slashing prices of diesel and kerosene while increasing prices of gasoline effective Nov. 8.
The following price adjustments will be implemented on Nov. 8:
PILIPINAS SHELL
- Gasoline P1.40 per liter hike
- Kerosene P0.35 per liter rollback
- Diesel P0.50 per liter rollback
PETRO GAZZ
- Diesel P0.50 per liter rollback
- Gasoline P1.40 per liter hike
- with reports from Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News
