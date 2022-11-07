Home  >  Business

Gasoline price hike; diesel, kerosene rollback set for Nov. 8

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 07 2022 11:06 AM

MANILA - Local oil companies are slashing prices of diesel and kerosene while increasing prices of gasoline effective Nov. 8.

The following price adjustments will be implemented on Nov. 8:

PILIPINAS SHELL

  • Gasoline P1.40 per liter hike
  • Kerosene P0.35 per liter rollback
  • Diesel P0.50 per liter rollback

PETRO GAZZ

  • Diesel P0.50 per liter rollback
  • Gasoline P1.40 per liter hike

- with reports from Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News

