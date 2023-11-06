Home  >  Business

Oil prices drop after Undas break

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 06 2023 09:27 AM

MANILA -- Oil prices are dropping anew after the All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day break.

Petroleum companies on Monday said pump prices would drop by the following amounts on November 7, Tuesday: 

PILIPINAS SHELL, SEAOIL (effective 6 a.m.)
Gasoline - P0.45/L decrease
Kerosene - P1.05/L decrease
Diesel - P1.10/L decrease

This is the second straight decrease for diesel and kerosene prices. 

Rodela Romero, Director 3 of the DOE Oil Industry Management Bureau, said all fuel products will experience a price cut post-Undas amid signs that the Israel-Hamas conflict will remain contained.

Read More:  oil price   oil prices   petroleum prices   presyo ng langis   presyo ng krudo   presyo ng petrolyo  