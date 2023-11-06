Oil prices drop after Undas break

MANILA -- Oil prices are dropping anew after the All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day break.

Petroleum companies on Monday said pump prices would drop by the following amounts on November 7, Tuesday:

PILIPINAS SHELL, SEAOIL (effective 6 a.m.)

Gasoline - P0.45/L decrease

Kerosene - P1.05/L decrease

Diesel - P1.10/L decrease

This is the second straight decrease for diesel and kerosene prices.

Rodela Romero, Director 3 of the DOE Oil Industry Management Bureau, said all fuel products will experience a price cut post-Undas amid signs that the Israel-Hamas conflict will remain contained.