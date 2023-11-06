People flock to a store selling ham in Manila for some last-minute Noche Buena shopping in 2019. Ham or Jamon de Bola is a Noche Buena favorite of many Filipino families. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is set to meet with manufacturers of Noche Buena products as part of preparations for the upcoming holiday season.



Assistant Secretary Jean Francisco of the DTI’s Consumer Protection Group says manufacturers of processed meat products have agreed to only have a minimal increase in their prices, despite production costs increasing by as much as 20 percent.



“Sabi ng meat processors, ang itinaas daw po ng kanilang production cost is 15 to 20 percent. Pero dahil daw po gusto din naman nila na ang mga Pilipino ay maging masaya, so mababa lang po, parang, less than inflation nga, sabi nga ni Secretary (Alfredo) Pascual, parang zero to 4 percent iyong some of the meat products, very minimal,” she said.

(Meat processors said their production costs rose 15 to 20 percent. But because they want Filipinos to have a merry Christmas, their price will be low--as Secretary Pascual said, below inflation. I think only between zero to four percent.)



Francisco noted that not all types of ham, a Filipino Christmas staple, have increased their prices so far.



“Alam po ninyo napakadami ng klase ng hamon, parang 30 yata, so napakadaming klase ng hamon. Hindi po lahat ng hamon ay tumaas, based po sa aming pag-monitor,” she said.

(There are about 30 kinds of ham in the market; that's a lot. Based on our monitoring, not all of them increased prices.)



“So, ano po iyong payo natin? Mamili po tayo ng naayon sa budget natin at sa panlasa natin.”

(So what's our advice? Let's buy ham according to our budget and our personal taste.)