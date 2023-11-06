MANILA - Meralco's consolidated core net income grew by 53 percent, hitting P30 billion in the first nine months of 2023, the company reported on Monday.

Distribution revenues increased by 16 percent to P51.6 billion from P44.3 billion last year.

The power distributor said it saw an increase in residential sales from January to September 2023.

Residential sales had a boost as the economy further opened this year and with the resumption of physical activities, Meralco First Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Ferdinand Geluz said.

While the segment’s share in the energy sales mix remained at 35 percent, residential sales volume increased by 3 percent to 13,363 gigawatt-hours from last year's 12,926 gigawatt-hours.

Geluz attributed the increase to higher temperatures due to the El Niño phenomenon.

“The average mean temperatures by PAGASA brought about by El Niño prompted households to use cooling devices more often,” Geluz said. (around 22 mins)

Consumption in condominiums and dormitories also saw an increase with the resumption of on-site work and classes.

With more establishments that opened up this year, commercial sales also increased in the first to third quarters of 2023 by 37 percent from 35 percent in the same period in 2022.

Industrial sales, however, slightly dropped to 28 percent from last year’s 39 percent.

To sum up, Meralco’s distribution sales volume was up by 4 percent in the first nine months of 2023 hitting 38,164 gigawatt-hours from 36,553 gigawatt-hours in the same period last year.

Meralco’s distribution revenues accounted for 58 percent of its Consolidated Core Net Income (CCNI).

With a positive performance for the first three quarters of 2023, Meralco is looking to end the year with a 4.5 to 4.7 percent increase in sales compared to 2022.

“For October alone, we see around 5.2 percent increase then around November-December, around that much. So the average for quarter three and four will be around 4.5 to 4.7 percent,” Meralco Senior Assistant Vice President and Regulatory Affairs Head Jose Ronald Valles said. (around 16 mins of QandA)

Meanwhile, Meralco has started the selection process for the 1,800 megawatt baseload requirement starting December 2024.

Valles said that since the Invitation to Bid was published on November 3, no bidders have expressed their interest to bid so far.

“We have not received any potential bidder as of the moment,” Valles said. (around 6 mins of Q&A)

Valles clarified that bidders can bid a portion of the 1,800 MW power supply instead of bidding for the entire baseload requirement.