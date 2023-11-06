Globe says eyeing 'quality' subscribers, defends fees

MANILA - Globe Telecom on Monday said it is looking for "quality" subscribers as the telco services market in the country matures and the company transforms itself into a digital solutions provider.

The company also defended the imposition of late fees on postpaid subscribers, and the convenience fee charged to GCash customers cashing in from banks.

Globe's net income fell 27 percent in the Jan. to Sept. period even as revenues increased.

The Ayala-led telco said home broadband revenues hit P19 billion, down 7 percent from last year's P20.5 billion, as fixed wireless products declined.

Abigail Cardino, Globe's Head of Transformation Governance Broadband Business, however, noted that their prepaid broadband service is gaining traction as it already has the highest reload rate among prepaid brands of Globe.

The company meanwhile wants to "scale the business properly with quality customers," she said during an online briefing with journalists.

"We are really focused on acquiring quality subscribers to make sure that we get the customers that stay longer in our network," Cardino said.

Globe President and CEO Ernest Cu also said that while the company has yet to see the full potential of the prepaid fiber business, "the early signs are very encouraging."

"I want to reiterate to the public about Globe's focus on quality subscribers versus quantity," Cu added.

Globe fintech unit Mynt also defended the P5 convenience fee that GCash started charging customers for cash-ins from banks.

Mynt CEO Martha Sazon said the fee is lower than the P25 fees often charged by banks for online transfers.

"The P5 doesn't even cover the money, the amount that we pay the banks for the transfers," Sazon said, adding that this all goes to the banks.

She also said the fee did not have an impact on the app's usage because it is still cheaper than the bank transfer fees.