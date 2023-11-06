MANILA -- Globe, Ayala Corp and Singapore-based ST Telemedia Global Data Centers on Monday broke ground for STT Cavite 2, the group's second data center in the province.

The new facility, which is located in the Gateway Business Park in General Trias, Cavite, can deliver up to 6 megawatts of total IT capacity, Globe said.

Globe President and CEO Ernest Cu said investing in data centers is needed as demand for such facilities is growing rapidly worldwide, especially with the growth of AI.

The Philippines, he said, can capture that market.

“We think this is a great money earner for both Globe, [and] the country. It will help the country in its digitization efforts,” said Cu.

The telco, along with the Department of Information and Communication Technology, said the Philippines could become the regional data center hub.

DICT Secretary Ivan John Uy, who was also present at the event, said the economy would benefit from the building of data centers in the country because of the growing demand for them worldwide.

“Data really is gold. You want to store your gold in the most secure facility, you don't want it to be stolen,” said Uy.

He added that data centers are “designed like a bank vault, where you have the assurance that your data is in safe hands, it is managed according to world standards, and it will be able to deliver when you need the information.”

Carlo Malana, President and CEO of STT GDC Philippines, added that the new data center is much better than current data centers since it is designed to cater to the needs of global tech behemoths such as Google.

“Our current data centers were designed for the Philippines and the Philippines enterprise market. And now we're building STT Cavite 2 which is designed for the global market,” said Malana.

Jaime Alfonso Zobel de Ayala, Board Member of STT Telemedia Global Data Centers Philippines, meanwhile added that these data centers could create jobs for Filipinos.

“We expect to generate significant employment opportunities. The supply chain of these data centers requires more sophistication in labor skills. And they will be compensated for those upskill in labor skills as well,” he said.

Both Cu and STT Telemedia Global Data Centers President and CEO Bruno Lopez said the emerging growth of AI or artificial intelligence would boost the demand for data centers.

“AI is coming up in a very big way and is just starting off in the Philippines. As you know, AI is very resource-intensive,” said Cu.

STT Cavite 2 is expected to be operational by 2025. This is the seventh data center project of Globe and the second one unveiled this year.

The joint venture earlier unveiled the STT Fairview which is said to be the biggest data center in the country with 124 MW IT capacity.

