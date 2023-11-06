Globe bets growth on data centers, non-telco units

MANILA - Globe Telecom is betting on its data centers and non-telecom business units to drive growth amid slower growth in telco services.

The Ayala-led telco earlier reported that its net income fell 27 percent in the Jan. to Sept. period even as revenues increased.

Despite this Globe President and CEO Ernest Cu said the company was "quite pleased with its 2023 performance to date" and that the telco business has been "quite stable."

Cu noted the rising contribution of the Globe's non-telco businesses which posted 44 percent yearly growth, and now account for 3.4 percent of the company's total consolidated service revenues.

Globe said its unit Mynt, which operates the country's most dominant fintech app GCash, now contributes 6 percent of the company's net income before tax.

Cu also highlighted the potential of its foray into the data center business.

"We are very optimistic that that business will be able to start bring about revenue to Globe if not at the end of 24 then in early 2025," Cu said.

Globe, Ayala Corp and Singapore-based ST Telemedia Global Data Centers broke ground for STT Cavite 2, the group's 6-megawatt facility and second data center in the province.

It earlier also started construction of a 124MW STT Fairview which is said to be the biggest data center in the country.

"As that inventory becomes available we fully expect to be able to further contribute to Globe's bottom line," said Carlo Malana, President and CEO of Globe subsidiary STT GDC Philippines.

Cu said Globe remains optimistic for this year and next year, with expectations that inflation is easing and that the Bangko Sentral will hit pause on further interest rate hikes.