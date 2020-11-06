DOLE to provide emergency jobs to typhoon-hit provinces in Bicol

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA (UPDATE) - The Department of Labor and Employment will provide emergency employment to beneficiaries in typhoon-hit provinces of Bicol Region.

DOLE Assistance Secretary Dominque Rubia-Tutay said the emergency program is under DOLE’s Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) and would benefit beneficiaries hardest hit by the typhoon in Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, and Masbate.

“Double whammy po ang nangyayari sa ating mga kababayan sa parteng Bicol, dahil bukod po doon sa COVID-19, tinamaan pa po sila ng matindi ng typhoon Rolly,” the DOLE official said in a TeleRadyo interview.



"Nangako na po ang ating kalihim [Silvestre] Bebot Bello ng 5,000 beneficiaries para po doon sa Catanduanes para sa ating emergency employment program sa TUPAD, ganun din po meron din tayong another 5,000 beneficiaries sa Albay," she added.

Supertyphoon Rolly first made landfall in Bato, Catanduanes early morning of Nov. 1. Hours later, hit land for the second time in Tiwi, Albay.

Tutay said P180 million is needed to fund the program in Region 5.

“Pasok pa rin po sila doon sa ating matutulungan under Bayanihan 2 dahil sa panahon ngayon nandito pa rin ang pandemic."

She said DOLE will implement the program but the beneficiaries would be identified by local government units.

“Sa Bicol po kasi medyo ito ang pinakamababa ang regional minimum wage kaya po nasa 16 to 17 working days ang ating tinitingnan para mabuo natin yung P5,000 na ayuda under Bayanihan 2,” she said.

Meanwhile, Tutay said Bello also pledged 50 bancas to Tabaco City.