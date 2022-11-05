Motorists queue for fuel at a gas station in Pasig City on October 10, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – Gasoline prices will see an uptick next week, while diesel and kerosene prices will drop for a third straight week, according to industry estimates.

Gasoline prices will increase by P1.10 to P1.30 per liter, higher than the P0.44/liter estimates of industry experts.

Diesel prices will fall slightly by P0.50 to P0.70/liter, while kerosene is estimated to decrease by P0.30 to P50/liter.

Experts in the oil industry warned that oil prices may also increase in the coming months, if OPEC+ countries continue to cut on production.

Peso value may also weaken against US dollars due to the higher interest rates in America, which will also hit imported goods such as petroleum. -- Report by Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News