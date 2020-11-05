LandBank temporarily closes Baguio branch after 2 employees test positive for COVID-19

MANILA - Two employees of the LandBank branch in Baguio City tested positive for the COVID-19 disease that prompted the government financial institution to temporarily close the bank on Wednesday until further notice.

In an advisory by the bank, it stated that contact tracing of those who had direct or indirect contact with the said employees have been conducted.

“They are now under strict observation while under self-quarantine. Rest assured that those affected are receiving full medical support and guidance. We are ensuring that proper health and safety protocols are followed,” the advisory stated.

Affected clients are urged to transact business at the LandBank Baguio-Naguilian branch and at the La Trinidad branch.

The bank’s ATM and electronic banking channels remain available.

“Our priority is to protect our employees and our valued clients. We shall remain vigilant against this health pandemic, even as we continue to be responsive to your banking needs,” it added.

The advisory was shared by the Baguio City Public Information Office on their Facebook page.

As of Wednesday, Baguio City reported a total of 2,303 COVID-19 infections, including 46 new cases. Of the total, 1,591 have recovered and 30 died.