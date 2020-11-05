Hotel group welcomes order for OWWA to pay P250-M in dues for hosting OFWs

Department of Foreign Affairs personnel (below) process stranded Filipino seafarers who arrived home from Fujian, China months after their ships were forced to anchor in the high seas in this picture released on July 24, 2020. DFA handout

MANILA - A hotel industry group said it welcomed Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello’s order to the Overseas Workers Welfare Association (OWWA) to settle some P250 million in dues to hotels and resorts that were used as isolation centers for returning overseas Filipinos.

The Hotel Sales and Marketing Association (HSMA) said they started having problems collecting from OWWA last July and that many of their members have not been paid in several months.

“Our owners and our operations are really having problems kasi wala ngang cash flow,” said HSMA president Christine Anne Urbanozo-Ibarreta.

She said that while they understand that it takes time to collect from government agencies, many hotels are now unable to pay their employees because OWWA has yet to pay them for hosting many overseas Filipino workers who had to be isolated in accordance with COVID-19 protocols.

“Yung isa nga po naming kakilala eh ibinenta na yung sofa nila para lang po makabili ng gatas ng anak, so naantig po yung aking konsenya na hindi po ako pwedeng manahimik,” Ibarreta said.

(Someone we know had to sell their sofa just so they could buy milk for their child, so my conscience was really triggered and I could no longer stay silent.)

Ibaretta said they welcome Bello’s statement that hotels would be paid in a week’s time.

“That’s why we’re very pleased that Sec. Bello was advising them (OWWA) na please help the hotels in as much as we want to help out,” she said.

Ibarreta said delays in payment ensued because OWWA saw discrepancies in the prescribed length of stay of OFWs in hotels, and the length of stay that the hotels were charging for.

The HSMA said this was because OWWA said OFWs could stay in hotels for only 2 to 3 days while waiting for their swab test results, but the actual release of the results took much longer.

“Hindi naman namin sila pwedeng palabasin kasi wala pang swab test results,” she said.

(We can’t let them leave if they still don’t have their swab test results.)

Many OFWs also had to stay longer because there were no trips to their home provinces.

Hotels are thankful for OWWA’s promise to pay them, said Ibarreta, but they also hope that the agency will move swiftly to settle their concerns.

“Nagpapasalamat po kami, pero as of now kailangan po namin ng aksyon.”

(We are thankful, but as of now what we need is action.)