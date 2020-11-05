Home  >  Business

Commercial auto insurance: Do you really need it for business?

Moneymax.ph

Posted at Nov 05 2020 09:06 PM


Got yourself car insurance for your beloved vehicle? Good for you! But did you know there’s another type of car insurance called commercial auto insurance? It’s basically insurance for the vehicle/s a company uses for its operations. 

So if you’re using your car to make your business happen, a personal car insurance coverage may not be enough. Here are more reasons why you should get yourself commercial auto insurance. 

For more finance tips, visit Moneymax

 

Read More:  car insurance   commercial car insurance   personal finance tips   wise spending  