Cebu Pacific refunds additional P300 million due to virus flight cancellations

MANILA - Cebu Pacific on Thursday said it refunded an additional P300 million to customers who canceled their flights because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The country's largest airline said this means it has refunded a total of P2.7 billion to customers since the coronavirus outbreak began earlier this year.

The Gokongwei-led airline said it is still processing refund requests, but that refunds could take a while.

"As the aviation industry gradually restarts and reshapes amidst this new normal, we hope for your continued patience and understanding, as refunds may still take up to six (6) months from the time the request was filed," Cebu Pacific said.

The airline assured clients it remained "fully committed to close off pending refunds at the earliest possible time."

"Updates will be provided to our passengers once their requests have been processed," Cebu Pacific said.

The airline added that it has been working to raise fresh capital to ensure the continuity of its operations.

"We understand how difficult this situation is for everyone, and we sincerely apologize for the delay."

Before the pandemic struck, Cebu Pacific reported a 132.6-percent jump in net income for 2019, and was expanding its fleet.