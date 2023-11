MANILA — Motorists may soon heave a sigh of relief as experts estimate another wave of oil price drops this Tuesday, November 7.

Diesel will take the biggest drop at from P0.90 to P1.20 per liter.

Kerosene prices will decrease by between P0.80 to P1 per liter, while gasoline will take the smallest cut at from P0.30 to P0.60 per liter.

This is the second straight decrease for diesel and kerosene prices.

Oil companies are expected to announce the estimates by Monday.