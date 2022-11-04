Metrobank in Makati on January 19, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



MANILA - The Metropolitan Bank and Trust Corp on Friday said its net income grew 45 percent to P23.4 billion from January to September 2022 on the back of lending growth and lower provisions, among others.

Earnings in the third quarter rose 77 percent to P7.8 billion compared to the same period last year, Metrobank told the stock exchange.

"We improved our profitability by taking on opportunities as the economy reopened while keeping our balance sheet strong and improving efficiency level," Metrobank President Fabian Dee said.

"Our position of strength and substantial reserves will enable us to continue on supporting our customers as they navigate the impact of the global external headwinds," Dee added.

Gross loans jumped 12 percent to P1.4 trillion while deposits rose 11 percent to P2 trillion, the bank said.

Non-performing loans "remain manageable" at 2.1 percent while NPL coverage is at 172 percent, it said.

Banks are benefiting from the lending growth which accelerated by 13.4 percent year-on-year in September, data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas showed.

Analysts have said Filipinos tend to borrow despite higher interest rate to fight off inflation.

