Saudi Arabia announces plans to improve foreign workers freedom

A Saudi man walks outside the Saudi National Commercial Bank (NCB), after a coronavirus outbreak, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, March 18, 2020. Ahmed Yosri, Reuters/File Photo

RIYADH - Saudi Arabia will ease foreign workers' contractual restrictions, including freedom to change jobs, the kingdom's deputy minister for human resources said on Wednesday.

The plans, which will take effect in March 2021, include foreign workers' right to leave the country without employers' permission, Abdullah bin Nasser Abuthunain told reporters.

The aim is improve Saudi labor market attractiveness, Abuthunain added.