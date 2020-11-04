Home  >  Business

Philippines posts first monthly growth in exports in 7 months

Neil Jerome Morales and Enrico Dela Cruz, Reuters

Posted at Nov 04 2020 10:03 AM

Container vans stacked together are seen inside the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) compound in Manila on April 1, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Philippine exports grew 2.2 percent in September from a year earlier, the first monthly rise since February, as the government gradually reopened the pandemic-hit economy, government data showed on Wednesday.

Imports shrank 16.5 percent, the weakest pace since February. The Southeast Asian country recorded total exports worth $6.2 billion for September, against imports of $7.9 billion, yielding a trade deficit of $1.7 billion, the narrowest in three months, the Philippine Statistics Authority said.

China remained the country's biggest supplier of imported goods followed by Japan, South Korea, United States of America and Indonesia.

