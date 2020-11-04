Metro Pacific income down in Jan- Sept period, eyes recovery in 2022

MPIC chairman Manny V. Pangilinan. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News file photo

MANILA – After suffering a double-digit drop in profits in the first nine months of 2020, Metro Pacific Investments Corp said. Wednesday it is expecting profits to recover to levels seen last year, by 2022.

The infrastructure conglomerate saw its net income fall 58 percent to P5 billion in the January to September period.

Its revenues were also down by 16 percent to P46.2 billion, attributed to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its power, railway, and toll road businesses.

The company also saw its net income fall to P2.4 billion in the third quarter this year from P3.8 billion in 2019. Second quarter income for 2020 was at P1.9 billion from P5 billion last year.



“We have come through the most difficult nine months we have ever seen and on the far side of it we find ourselves in decent financial shape,” said MPIC president and CEO Jose Ma. Lim.

But MPIC said revenues and profits should bounce back to 2019 levels by 2022.

"We would aspire by 2022, to be somewhere around 2019 profit levels. Some of that is influenced by the pace of new road openings, amortization of the expansion and acceleration of LRT-1," said MPIC chief financial officer David Nicol.

MPIC chairman Manny Pangilinan said with the slower than expected recovery, Metro Pacific expects its core net income for 2020 to be above P10 billion, which he said was “substantially lower than in 2019.”

“Our priorities continue to be the welfare of our hard-working and dedicated people; service to our customers; cash preservation while supporting construction already in progress; and profitability,” Pangilinan said.

- With a report from Bruce Rodriguez, ABS-CBN News

