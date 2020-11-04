Manila Water defers 2021 rate hike; no new date yet

Rows of water meters in Makati City. September 25, 2019. File/Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Manila Water on Wednesday said it will defer rate adjustments scheduled for 2021 as part of efforts to help its customers battered by the pandemic.

Manila Water said this covers the P2 rate adjustment for 2021, as well as changes in the consumer price index (CPI) or inflation.

"With this decision, we continue to put our customers first as we heed the government’s call to help mitigate the impact of the disruption of economic activity on most Filipinos. We believe that, by working together as one nation, we will continue to rise above all challenges we are currently confronting and may still be facing in the future," it said in a statement.

Maynilad on Tuesday announced it was deferring any rate increases next year.

Manila Water provides water and wastewater services to the eastern part of Metro Manila, particularly the cities of Mandaluyong, San Juan, Pasig, Marikina, Taguig, the municipality of Pateros, and portions of Makati, Manila and Quezon City, as well as the province of Rizal.