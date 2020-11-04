Convention to tackle workplace guides amid COVID-19 pandemic

How do managers and employers go back to their businesses in the middle of a pandemic and what steps should be taken to reshape economic systems?

To answer this, the People Management Association of the Philippines (PMAP) Labor Policy Reforms and Industrial Relations Committee will be holding its 3rd Industrial Relations (IR) Summit on November 11 and 12 with the theme Rebooting PH Businesses: The Workplace Playbook in the Pandemic Era.

The event, which will be held online, aims to stir discussion with both the public and private sectors in crafting a workplace playbook that will benefit people as the COVID-19 pandemic takes a huge toll on businesses and employment.

The IR Summit is an annual convention that brings together top management leaders, lawyers, government leaders, employer groups, and labor groups to discuss issues that affect human capital and provide insights on how businesses can recover and reinvent our workplaces to stay relevant and thrive amid the pandemic.

The summit will feature Department of Labor and Employment Undersecretary Atty. Ana Dione, Marikina 2nd District Rep. and department chair of the University of the Philippines School of Economics Stella Quimbo, Filipino economist and Makati Business Club founding executive board member Bernie Villegas, and National Confederation of Transport Workers Union national chairperson Ernesto Cruz.

Other resource persons include San Miguel Corporation labor relations manager Atty. Noel Balsicas, 2015 PMAP President Obet Policarpio, John Clements Consultants, Inc. senior vice president and managing director Grace Sorongon, Cignal TV vice president for head human resources and administration Auggie Cadua, and many more.

To know more about the IR Summit, you may visit the PMAP Facebook page or the PMAP website.



