Travelers expected to throng ports from Friday

Travelers arrive at the North Port Passenger terminal in Manila on Oct. 27, 2023 to head home to the province. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Passengers returning from the election and Undas break are expected to begin flocking to sea ports on Friday, authorities said.

The Philippine Coast Guard will remain on heightened alert until Sunday, November 5, according to its spokesperson Rear Admiral Armando Balilo.

The Philippine Ports Authority, meanwhile, recorded 1.2 million passengers who travelled by sea from October 27 to November 3. It expects to exceed its earlier forecast of 1.4 million passengers until November 5.

“Mas marami ‘yan kumpara sa nakaraang taon dahil mas maluwag na ang restrictions natin when it comes to travel requirements at dahil long weekend, sinamantala na ng mga kababayan natin na umuwi para makaboto na rin at makabisita sa mga mahal nila sa buhay,” PPA Spokesperson Eunice Samonte said in a televised public briefing.

(This is a bigger number than last year's because we have less stringent restrictions now. And because it was a long weekend, our countrymen went home to vote and visit their loved ones.)

While ports saw long lines of passengers before the long weekend that began on October 28th, the situation was generally peaceful and orderly, the PCH said.

"Walang masyadong naging problema maliban sa mahabang pila,” Balilo said.

(There were no major problems observed, other than the long lines.)

Authorities reminded passengers to be at the ports at least 2 hours before their scheduled departure, and to refrain from bringing flammable, sharp and other prohibited objects.

Meanwhile, the PCG said no one was hurt in a three-hour fire that broke out in a cargo vessel anchored in Sorsogon on Thursday.

Investigation is still ongoing to determine the cause of the blaze that started in the vessel’s mess hall.

