Power hike looms in November; fuel price rollback seen next week

A man lines up an electrical cable on overhead electric meters along Recto Avenue in Manila on July 31, 2019. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA -- Power distributor Meralco has hinted at a potential increase in overall electricity rates in November.

Meralco spokesman Joe Zaldarriga said there is an increase in the prices of electricity at the spot market, where the utility sources part of its supply.

There is also the repricing of Malampaya natural gas, which lifts prices higher than they were from the previous quarter.

But Zaldarriaga said not all cost inputs are already on hand, which is why Meralco is set announce to the final rate changes by late next week.

COMPETITIVE SELECTION PROCESS FOR 1,800 MW SUPPLY

Meralco has also invited power generators to participate in the competitive selection process for 1,800 megawatts (MW) worth of supply.

But Zaldarriaga said there is no guarantee that Meralco can still get the power supply agreement at the same price or lower than the terminated power supply agreement with San Miguel-owned power plants.

Nevertheless, Zaldarriaga said the utility is mandated to get the least cost of power supply for its millions of customers.

OIL PRICE ROLLBACK

Meanwhile, a price rollback is expected for all fuel products next week.

Based on the first 4 trading days, diesel and kerosene are still down by more than P1/liter, while gasoline prices have so far dropped by less than P1/liter.

Diesel - P1.23/L (decrease)

Gasolina - P0.62/L (decrease)

Kerosene - P1.04/L (decrease)

There is still trading on Friday, which will either further bloat the estimated rollback, or perhaps erase the reduction all together.