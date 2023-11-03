McDonald's Philippines to hire 500 workers through DOLE program

The M Safe logo as seen in a McDonald's delivery service. ABS-CBN News

MANILA — McDonald's Philippines on Friday said it hoped to hire 500 more employees this year under the Department of Labor and Employment's (DOLE) Jobstart Program.

The Jobstart program aims to help fresh college graduates and out-of-school youth with at least a first-year high school education get gainful employment.

Beneficiaries of the program will start with a 10-day life skills training program, with an allowance provided by DOLE and the Public Employment Service Office (PESO).

They will then undergo technical training with McDonald’s Philippines, then go through job matching and referrals with the program’s business partners.

They will have another 3 months or 600 hours of training, with an allowance provided by the DOLE and 75 percent of the minimum wage paid by McDonald's Philippines.

"We consider it both a privilege and a responsibility to be able to offer work experience and essential training through JobStart, enabling young Filipinos to stand confidently in today’s highly competitive job market," said McDonald’s Philippines President and CEO Kenneth Yang.

McDonald’s Philippines began with 31 beneficiaries when the Jobstart Program was first launched in 2016.

The fastfood giant earlier said it aimed to hire more senior citizens and persons with disability in Metro Manila.

In June, it said it would open 20,000 job opportunities to Filipinos as it pursued expansion plans in the country.