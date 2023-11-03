Bus operators eye fare increase due to toll, oil prices hikes

A provincial bus pulls out from its terminal along EDSA in Quezon City on April 22, 2019, during a dry run banning provincial buses from loading and unloading along the highway. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — A group of provincial bus operators is looking into filing a petition to increase fares following a series of expressway toll hikes and oil price increases.



The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) approved a fare increase for provincial buses in September 2022, along with other public utility vehicles.

Buses were granted a P2 fare increase. The minimum fare for ordinary buses is P13 and P15 for the air-conditioned units.

“Toll fee cost ranges up to 10 percent of provincial routes entering (National Capital Region) from the provinces as well some interregional and interprovincial routes, but the main operating cost is fuel and oil which accounts from 40 to 50 percent of operating cost," said Alex Yague, Executive Director of the Provincial Bus Operators Association of the Philippines.

"If diesel prices increase more than P70/ liter, it will warrant a fare increase petition as all buses operating nationwide will be affected,” he said in a statement.

SERIES OF TOLL HIKES



South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) started charging motorists higher toll rates on November 3.



Motorists traveling from Alabang to Calamba will pay an additional P10 for Class 1, P20 for Class 2, and P30 for Class 3. Those traveling from Calamba to Sto. Tomas, Batangas will pay an additional P4, P6, and P8 for Class 1, Class 2, and Class 3 vehicles, respectively.

MCX implemented a P1 to P3 rate hike on Friday.



The Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) said the fare hike was the first of two tranches, which meant that another increase next year was possible.



“Dapat po yan ay doble sana kung ipatutupad. Subalit nagbigay po ng directive ang ating tanggapin at sumang-ayon naman po ang ating investor/operator na ipatupad ito in staggered basis," TRB spokesperson Julius Corpus said.

"Ang first tranche, which is the one implemented po kaninang madaling-araw. Ang second tranche naman ay next year na… titingnan at susuriin pong muli ng aming tanggapan,” he explained.

(We should have implemented that right away. But we received a directive and our investor and operators agreed that we can implement this on a staggered basis. The first trance was implemented earlier today. The second tranche will be implemented next year. Our office will look into this.)



The Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX) also implemented a toll hike on October 17. For this particular increase, TRB ordered the implementation of the provisionally approved toll fees in three tranches over three years.



TRB said that there were still petitions awaiting study and approval for toll hikes.



“Hindi po natin itinatago na may petition pang nakabinbin at pinoproseso sa aming tanggapan. Subalit ngayon wala pang opisyal na desisyon ang aming pamunuan,” Corpus said.



“Ang anumang karagdagang singil na kanilang babayaran ay babalik at babalik po para sa benepisyo ng lahat. Ang level of service po ay mame-maintain… At ang mga improvement na 'yan ay ating mapapakinabangan,” he added.



100 PERCENT RFID



TRB has extended the dry run for the re-implementation of the contactless payment program or the 100 percent use of RFID stickers until December 31, 2023. The dry run was supposed to end on November 1.



The agency said that if the dry run is successful, the re-implementation of the contactless program could be implemented from January 1, 2024.

TRB attributes smoother traffic flow at expressways during the long holiday to the implementation of contactless toll collection.



“Palagay ko po nakatulong na malaki dahil marami po ang nagpakabit ng RFID. Marami sa dating RFID na nagpapalit na… Marami na rin po ang nakikipagtulungan na rin bago sila pumasok na ay may sapat na load na sila para hindi nakakaabala sa mismong biyahe nila at ganoon din naaabala rin yung mga nasa likod nilang motorista,” Corpus said.



They expect a higher volume of vehicles to ply the expressways from Saturday evening until Monday morning, when those who spent their Undas and barangay election break in the provinces are expected to return to Metro Manila.

Toll users are advised to use RFID lanes and ensure their accounts have sufficient load for faster travel along the expressways.