Boeing confirms cyber incident; LockBit demands ransom

NEW YORK, United States - Boeing said Thursday it is coordinating with law enforcement in response to a "cyber incident" that does not affect flight safety.

"We are aware of a cyber incident impacting elements of our parts and distribution business," a spokesman said. "This issue does not affect flight safety."

The company is "actively investigating the incident and coordinating with law enforcement and regulatory authorities," he said. "We are notifying our customers and suppliers."

A section in Boeing's website read "site down due to technical issues" early Thursday afternoon.

"We are aware of the technical issue impacting the availability of the services.boeing.com website," it said. "We expect the site to be back up soon."

Besides its commercial aviation business, Boeing has an extensive defense and space enterprise which accounted for more than 30 percent of company revenues in the most recent quarter.

Boeing's statement comes after ransomware actor LockBit posted online a threat that it would disclose a "tremendous amount" of Boeing data if the company did not pay ransom by November 2, according to news reports.

In 2022, LockBit was "the most deployed ransomware variant across the world and continues to be prolific in 2023," according to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

