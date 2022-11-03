MANILA - Rizal Commercial Banking Corp on Thursday said it has approved the increase in shareholding of Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp (SMBC) to 20 percent from 4.999 percent through an investment amounting to P27.126 billion.

The deal involves the combined sale and subscription of an aggregate 382,057,224 common stock to SMBC. New common stock was priced at P71 per share, RCBC told the stock exchange.

RCBC said the investment is part of its capital raising plan to support long-term sustainable asset growth as well as technology, cyber security and human resources.

Proceeds will allow the lender to expand in key segments such as corporate, SME, consumer, and retail markets as well as its digital plans, among others, it said.

"The transaction is expected to result to a stronger partnership, with RCBC and SMBC stepping into significant opportunities for synergy and collaboration," RCBC said.

Meanwhile, the bank reported a net income of P10.1 billion for the first 9 months of 2022 which is 88 percent higher compared to the same period last year.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: