MANILA - MANILA - PLDT Chairman Manny Pangilinan said on Thursday PLDT is focused on offering "value for money" products as the telco recognized the impact of escalating prices on the wallets of the majority of Filipinos.

Inflation reached 6.9 percent in September and is expected to accelerate further to between 7.1 to 7.9 percent in October, which is higher than the government target of 2 to 4 percent.

"It will be tough...it would continue to pinch the wallet of Filipinos. Clearly in terms of your priorities would be food, it will be your rental your housing, it will be your clothes and education for your kids," he said.

"What we ought to do is to value is to offer value for money to attract the pesos that you want them to spend on telecoms because you know in the hierarchy needs food, drinks first," he added.

Improved data packages and promo offers were rolled out in recent months for the mass market to mitigate the impact of the economic challenges, officials have said.

PLDT said inflationary pressures such as higher oil prices as well as peso depreciation have also affected its operating income but it still managed to hit P25.4 billion in telco core income for the first 9 months of the year.

He said he is optimistic that the economy could grow by 6 percent this year but he foresees a "tougher" 2023 due to persistent local and global headwinds.

"For the Philippines, I think they still expect the growth rate, real growth rate, to be in the 6 percent which is not bad but we have to do certain things in order to accomplish that," Pangilinan said during PLDT's virtual briefing.

The government expects gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 6.5 to 7.5 percent.

The peso's depreciation could continue as the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas signaled it would match the US Federal Reserve's 75-basis point rate hike. It could mean higher borrowing costs, he during PLDT's virtual briefing.

"That means borrowing costs will go up and when borrowing costs go up, that affects the equities market inversely," he said.

"It's a tough situation. Geopolitically there's no end in sight to the war in Ukraine, there's a cost, fuel prices food prices and other related products food items to could be raised. So we expect fuel prices or gas and the like to stay high," he said.

Pangilinan also cited the challenged government budget, slower consumer spending and the projected slower global growth that threatens remittances.

"So your real chance, your real weapon for economic recovery is investments by both the government sector and the private sector... When they do that you create more jobs or you create new jobs and when you create new jobs there's more income flowing to the income stream," he said.

RELATED VIDEO: