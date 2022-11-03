MANILA - PLDT Inc said its telco core income hit P25.4 billion in the first nine months of the year, which was 10 percent higher than in the same period in 2021.

Reported net income meanwhile climbed 45 percent to P27.4 billion, which includes gains from its telco tower sales.

“Enterprise seems to be our bright spot as we continue to empower businesses in their digital transformation and help promote the Philippines to be the next major ASEAN digital hub,” said Alfredo Panlilio, PLDT and Smart Communications President and CEO.

He said the company is on track to finish its largest data center next year.

The company's home broadband unit meanwhile kept growing despite the challenges of high inflation and the prolonged impact of Typhoon Odette, Panlilio said.

The company said its consolidated service revenues for the nine-month period hit an all-time high of P141.9 billion, while EBITDA also surged to P75.4 billion.

PLDT said the service revenues of its home broadband unit in the first nine months of 2022 climbed 21 percent to an all-time high of P42.7 billion, with fiber-only service revenues growing 52 percent to P35.7 billion.

“The growth driver of Home, fiber-only revenues account for 84 percent of total Home revenues, up from 67 percent compared to a year ago, and higher than the 70 percent recorded in full year 2021,” PLDT said.

PLDT said its wireless arm Smart also posted P61.7 billion in revenues in the first 9 months, with data and broadband contributing 84 percent of revenues.

“In the first nine months of the year, active data users stood at 41.6 million, while average monthly mobile data usage per subscriber also rose to 8.8GB,” PLDT said.

PLDT’s fintech unit Maya meanwhile registered had 1 million bank customers and over P10 billion deposit balances, 5 months after its

launch in April this year.

The company said it is reviewing its consolidated capex for 2022, which could exceed the initial guidance of P85 billion.

“Once the review is completed PLDT will issue a separate disclosure on the matter,” PLDT said.