MANILA - At least 21 more illegal Chinese offshore gaming workers were deported back to their country on Nov. 2, the Department of Justice said on Thursday.

The second batch was in addition to the initial 6 illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations (POGO) workers who were deported on Oct. 19, the DOJ said in a statement.

"The continuous deportation operation is poised to implement the government's policy to crackdown on the illegally operating POGO companies who no longer give any benefit to the government and who instead have been the source of criminal activities," the DOJ said.

The government used to reap billions of pesos in POGO revenues, but this has since declined.

Philippine officials, including Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno, as well as some business groups, are pushing for the complete phaseout of POGOs in the country due to the rise in crimes linked to the industry and its workers.

A decrease in POGO-linked crimes has declined following the intensified deportation of illegal workers, the justice department said.

"Even so, the Department of Justice will not be complacent. We will remain consistent and focused on our aim to end the illegal POGO industry," it said.

