MANILA - Overseas Filipino Workers can explore potential franchise businesses with the help of a new program under Taiwan's Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO).

In a statement, MECO said a series of Trabaho, Negosyo, Kabuhayan (TNK) virtual seminars would be conducted to teach OFWs about franchising.

The first conference was conducted with the Philippine Franchise Association (PFA) participated by OFWs in Taiwan.

The inner workings of franchising, handling of finances and spotting scams were among the topics discussed, MECO said.

The project is an initiative by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), the Department of Foreigen Affairs (DFA) and MECO, it said.

“Filipinos are born resilient and enterprising. I know our fellow Filipinos are eager to find ways to invest and franchising is an option," MECO chairman and resident representative Wilfredo Fernandez said.

Franchising will help budding entrepreneurs buy a "tested business" with a better chance at success, PFA president Sherill Quintana said.

It is also a "better option" for OFWs compared to starting a business of their own, PFA director for ASEAN and Special Projects Chris Lim said.

Based on data, a franchise has a 90 percent success rate compared to 25 percent in a traditional retail business, Lim said, adding that it has a built-in strong brand name, proven systems and solid marketing, among others.

OFWs who are interested to get a franchise should seek assistance from their franchisor to assess their capability, look for suitable options and perform due diligence before committing to an investment.

They should also prepare a "buffer fund" when getting a franchise.

The DTI earlier appealed to the displaced OFWs to venture into businesses here in the country with the help of various programs meant for returning OFWs.

