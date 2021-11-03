

MANILA - The Jollibee Group said it has opened more stores for dine-in services, especially in NCR and nearby provinces, and is offering a discount for customers who have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

"To make dining-in even more rewarding, vaccinated customers can enjoy a 10 percent discount on their meals from Jollibee, Chowking, Mang Inasal, Greenwich, Burger King, Panda Express, and PHO24," the company said in a statement.

Vaccinated customers only need to show their vaccine card and government-issued ID to enjoy the incentive, Jollibee said.

The discount is available "for as many times as they want when they dine in at participating Jollibee Group stores until November 30, 2021," the company said.

“We’ve seen how vaccinations have helped reduce severe complications from COVID-19 infection in NCR, and the Jollibee Group is glad to support this program further which is now ramping up the inoculation efforts in other regions of the country so we can achieve herd immunity at the soonest time possible,” said Pepot Miñana, Jollibee Group Chief Sustainability and Public Affairs Officer.

Customers are advised to check the Facebook pages of Jollibee Group brands for the specific terms and conditions of the discount promo, the company said.

Several restaurant operators are calling on the government to further ease quarantine restrictions in NCR to Alert Level 2 from 3, saying this will help them recoup losses from months of lockdown.

