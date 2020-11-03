No rate increase in 2021, says Maynilad

Residents filled water containers as Maynilad announced the daily 14-hour interrupted service from September 4 to September 9 to repair a leak in one of their water pumps. File/ Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Maynilad Water Services on Tuesday said it will defer its rate increase scheduled for next year, as consumers continue to reel from the pandemic.

"Maynilad is forgoing the rate increases it is qualified to implement in the coming year—specifically the already-approved rebasing adjustment for 2021, as well as the mandated CPI inflation increase for the year," it said in a statement.

It added with this deferral, it can help alleviate the day-to-day struggles of its customers.

In October, Maynilad and Manila Water implemented a reduction in water charges due to a decrease in the foreign currency differential adjustment (FCDA).

Maynilad services the West Zone of the Metro Manila concession area covering Manila, certain areas in Quezon City, Makati City, Caloocan, Pasay, Paranaque, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, Valenzuela, Navotas and Malabon as well as select areas in Bacoor, Imus and the towns of Kawit, Noveleta and Rosario in Cavite.